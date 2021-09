By: Frank Finley

The Southern Boone football team took a road trip to face Odessa, the 2019 Class 3 State Champs, in the season opener for both teams. The Eagles failed to take flight falling behind 43-0 before scoring their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. SBC was able to score another touchdown but the game was out of reach with the final score ending at 50-12.

