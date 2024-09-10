The Eagles swiftly defeated the Mexico Bulldogs on the road and at home last week in an impressive show by the defense.

JV at Mexico

The JV game on Monday, Sep. 2nd got off to a slow start but quickly picked up pace near the half.

Defense shutout Mexico in the first half of the game and several plays by the offense put the Eagles in an advantageous position. The offensive line pushed Ryder Salter through the endzone to make a touchdown with six minutes left in first half.

Kellen Drummond caught a touchdown pass with one second left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 18-0 heading into halftime.

Eagles defense continued to put pressure on the Bulldogs’ offense and a one-handed catch in the end zone by Gavin Koch brought the score to 24-0 late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs finally scored with six minutes left in third quarter, bringing the score to 24-8. Elliot Quinn ran in a touchdown, and the team followed up with a successful two-point conversion by Andrew Pasley, bringing the score to 32-8 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Mexico managed one more touchdown with one minute left in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered with a final touchdown by Denton Eddy in the fourth quarter, bringing the final score to 38-14.

JV faced Blair Oaks on Monday, Sep. 9th. Results not available by press time.

Varsity hosts Mexico

The Varsity Eagles SHUTOUT Mexico at home on Friday, Sep. 6th.

The game began with a back-and-forth possession and a failure of either team to score at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles woke up right before the half, scoring a touchdown with three seconds left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 7-0 at halftime.

The varsity found their rhythm heading into the third quarter as Jayce Troth intercepted a Bulldog’s pass and QB Mason Shearer running in a touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter, bringing the score to 14-0.

Defense put pressure on Mexico and a Bulldogs fumble was recovered by Jace Wren with two minutes left in the third.

Travers Hunolt score again for the Eagles as he ran in a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the game, bringing the score to 21-0. Eagles defense refused to quit and again forced Mexico to fumble with 40 seconds left in the game, resulting in Eagles possession and a final score of 21-0.

Varsity currently holds a 2-0 record and faces California at home this Friday, Sep. 13th at 7:00pm.