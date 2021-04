By: Todd Pridemore

After a strong showing at the School of the Osage Open track and field meet on March 26, the Southern Boone boys and girls track and field teams interrupted their spring break by traveling to the Fayette Relays on April 1. The meet was held on the Central Methodist University campus, and several SBC athletes turned in stellar performances against 20 other small-town schools in the region.

