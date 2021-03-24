By: Frank Finley

Southern Boone High School baseball was back in full swing with two games Saturday facing the Fulton Hornets and the Palmyra Panthers.

In the first game Southern Boone swatted the Hornets winning the game via the mercy rule in the fifth inning 13-3. The Eagles offense spread the joy around with the team getting 10 hits for 22 at bats. Senior Grant Hoehne was 2-3 at the plate with 3 runs batted in. Seniors Nik Post, Ethane Osborne along with Junior Braeden Hawkins each had two RBIs. Senior Chase Schupp pitched a one-hitter through three innings and 3 strikeouts.

