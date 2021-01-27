The Southern Boone basketball boys battled the Linn Wildcats on January 18, but was not able to bring home a win, losing 62-44. Seniors Blake Dapkus and Chase Schupp led the team in scoring with Dapkus dropping in 11 points and Schupp adding 13 points. Schupp and senior Trenton Roney both had one, 3-pointer each.

The Eagles then faced Versailles in a rematch on January 19, in what resembled a full-on track meet with both teams combined scoring totaled 200 points. Southern Boone was able to sweat out a 111-89 victory in an exhausting contest.

By Frank Finley