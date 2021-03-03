Southern Boone high school began District play with a lop-sided victory over California on Saturday walking off the court with the final score of 60-36. Senior Nik Post was top scorer for SoBoCo.

“Offensively I did have 16 points but it’s because in that game we were sharing the ball extremely well, we were passing up the court not waiting on their defense,” Dapkus shared. “We were also making the extra pass, we passed up a lot of good shots for great shots.”

The Eagles earned two other wins last week defeating Osage (9-14) 81-45 on February 24, and Owensville (8-14) 60-53 on February 25.

By Frank Finley