By: Frank Finley

The Southern Boone Eagles football team took the field Friday determined to get a win in a Tri-County Conference match up against the Osage Indians. The Eagles took control of the game in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown sneak by senior quarterback Hayden Steelman. The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the first half, one coming on a 70-yard kickoff return by senior Bradley Smith. SoBoCo took a 28-7 lead at halftime.

The Indians scored 22 more points in the second half but couldn’t catch the Eagles they scored two more TDs for a final score 42-29.

