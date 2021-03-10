March 1 marked the first day of practice for the 2021 Southern Boone girls soccer squad, which is a momentous event since COVID wiped out the entire 2020 spring season. The team has not played an official game since May 23, 2019 when they fell to a strong Visitation Academy program in the state quarterfinals. Head Coach Wade Vandelicht will lead the team this spring, along with assistant coaches Matt Bonderer and Jordan Helms – both of which played for Southern Boone during their high school years.

The team enters this season with high expectations. Approximately 40 players are expected to be on the roster, balanced evenly among classes with 8 seniors, 11 juniors, 11 sophomores, and 10 freshmen. Even though the group hasn’t played an official high school game in more than 650 days, many players have competed on club teams or have worked to improve in other ways. At least 23 of the players participated in optional team scrimmages on Sunday evenings since the beginning of January.

Submitted by Todd Pridemore