By Joseph Pastilha, Columbia Missourian

With just 53 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Mason Shearer broke through the line of scrimmage to score his fifth touchdown of the evening on a 27-yard run, putting Southern Boone ahead 34-20 and handing the Eagles their second win of the season Friday night in Eldon.

The connection between Shearer and junior wide receiver Brody Troth took center stage in Southern Boone’s winning effort. The duo connected for touchdowns on three separate occasions, with Shearer finding Troth in the air from 32 and 21 yards out in the first half.

The highlight of the duo’s effort came early in the third quarter. The Eagles ran a double reverse from the Mustangs’ 2-yard line and Troth was able to pick out Shearer in the corner of the end zone, giving Southern Boone a 20-14 lead with 8:26 left in the quarter.

“I wouldn’t say that its necessarily something that was just now worked in,” Southern Boone coach Tyler Tanner said of the duo’s success. “It’s just been something that’s been in the making and they connected a little bit tonight.”

Despite the final score, the Eagles fell behind early. Eldon (3-3, 0-3) blocked a punt and scored on the ensuing play less than two minutes into the game. Tanner’s message to his team following the early setback was simple.

“At that point the message was, ‘We’re two minutes into the ballgame, we’re down 7-0, so there’s a whole lot of stuff that can still happen,’” Tanner said. “I was proud of the boys’ response after that, you know spotting ’em seven within the first two minutes and the resiliency comeback and actually retake the lead.”

The defense allowed the offense to stretch the lead throughout the second half. Southern Boone (2-4, 2-1) only gave up one touchdown in the final two quarters and it came with just 5:53 remaining in the fourth.

“I felt like our D-line really lived in the backfield tonight,” Tanner said. “Their quarterback is a really good runner and we just never really let him squirt free.”

Mason Shearer was involved in all five touchdowns. The longest of those scores came on a 39-yard run that put the Eagles ahead 27-14 with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter. For Tanner, the credit lies in his team’s blocking ability.

“I thought that the line did a really good job tonight,” Tanner said. “They’ve been working hard all year and things came together there a little bit better tonight.”

Southern Boone now returns home for two Tri-County Conference games to round out this season’s home slate.

The Eagles next take the field against Hallsville (2-4, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Ashland.