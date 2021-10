By: Anthony Frazier

Frazier District Champ

Lily Frazier is the Class 2A District golf champion, shooting a 78 at Moberly on Monday in driving wind and rain to edge out players from Helias, Kirksville and Boonville for the title. “I’ve been working really hard on my game all year and I’m so excited that it all came together today,” said Lily.

