The high school cross country team had a successful Tri-County Conference meet in Eldon. High school athletes ran on a course that was scenic but had some challenging hills. Both the girls team and the boys team were successful in the conference meet. The hard work and preparation each day that the athletes put in, resulted in some great times run on a new course. The boys team placed 3rd overall with a team score of 88 and the girls were Conference champions and placed 1st with a team score of 33.

