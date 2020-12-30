Tigers must pause team activities until January.

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes, coaches and staff following Mizzou Football’s final regular-season game, the football program is pausing all team activities through January 2, and will be unable to participate in Wednesday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl against the University of Iowa, Director of Athletics Jim Sterk announced this afternoon

“Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health’s Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus’ spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community,” Sterk said.

