Connor Burns named Gatorade Missouri Boys Cross Country Player of the year

In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Connor Burns of Southern Boone High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Missouri Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Burns is the first Gatorade Missouri Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Southern Boone High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Burns as Missouri’s best high school boys cross country player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in February, Burns joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including Parker Wolfe (2020-21, Cherry Creek High School, Greenwood Village, Colo.), Nico Young (2019-20, Newbury Park High School, Newbury Park, Calif.), Megan Goethals (2009-10, Rochester High School, Rochester Hills, Mich.) and Jordan Hasay (2008-09, Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School, San Luis Obispo, Calif.).

