The class of 2028 Lady Eagles Basketball team has just completed their 2021-22 season and finished with an impressive record of 27-0. The Lady Eagles were undefeated in the Optimist League. They were the Jefferson City YMCA League Champions playing against teams like Capital City, Jefferson City and Blair Oaks. After league play they won the Pilot Grove Tournament, the Harrisburg Tournament, the Centralia Tournament, and the North Callaway Tournament. The Lady Eagles qualified for the Missouri State Basketball Championship 2 times! This group of young ladies average margin of victory was almost 30 points a game while allowing opponents to under 8 points a game. The class of 2028 will be a fun one to follow in the coming years.