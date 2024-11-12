By: Jacob Louraine, Columbia Missourian

Cold wind, rain and mud did not stop MSHSAA Class 2, 3 and 4 cross country runners from giving it their all in the MSHSAA Championships on Saturday morning at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

The Burns legacy continues, as Southern Boone junior Brian Burns earned his fifth straight win of the season to secure the Class 3 boys individual title in 15 minutes, 56.0 seconds. Freshman Sean Burns, Brian’s brother, also took a spot on the podium with a 16:29.1 to place third.

The pair are younger brothers to legendary Missouri high school runner and Oregon athlete Connor Burns, who won the Class 3 individual title in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s been my dream since middle school and watching (Connor win state),” Brian Burns said in an interview with MoMileSplit. “Finally getting to live it out is amazing.”

Connor Burns is the current U.S. national high school record-holder in the 5,000-meter run after he ran a 13:37.30 at the On Track Fest on May, 6, 2023, in Walnut California.

With Brian Burns’ win, three of the past four Class 3 titles belong to a Burns brother.

“Definitely more to come,” Brian Burns said.

Original article published by Columbia Missourian and re-published with permission.