By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone athletes came back to school last week ready to compete, defeating many opponents on home court.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15th, the JV girls kept a close grip on the Fatima Comets, taking the lead at the end of the third quarter but ultimately falling behind at the end with a final score of 29-34.

JV boys crushed Fatima, maintaining a lead the entire game and ending on top 53-27.

The Freshmen boys were off to a slow start on Friday, Jan. 17th facing the Owensville Dutchmen but caught up before halftime. The Freshmen team held onto the lead and were victorious 49-37.

Finally, the Varsity boys also rolled over the Dutchmen, outscoring Owensville early. The Dutchmen defense had no answer for the Eagles offense, and the varsity took the win 68-45.

