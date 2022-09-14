By: Andrew Golightly

It has been an incredibly busy week for the Southern Boone ladies golf team. On Tuesday, 8/30, the team returned to Hail Ridge to take on Boonville in their first 9-hole match. Senior Cailyn Chaney fired a 45 to lead the Southern Boone varsity team, followed by sophomore Erissa Robertson (46), freshman Breckyn Shewmake (51), senior Kaitlyn Schmidt (53), and junior Brylee Hendrix (58). The ladies fell just short with Boonville winning 172-195. The junior varsity team was led by sophomore Alice Mauney who shot a 52, followed by freshman Harper Hanrahan (57), sophomore Bradie Baylous (69) and freshman Adelyn Golightly (69).

