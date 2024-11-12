By: Rich Ward

On Thursday, Nov. 7th, we rode from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek. Those riding were Bill, Susan, Charlie, Sharon, Jim and Rich. The day was clear and brisk which made for a perfect bike ride day. At Cedar Creek Bridge, we tried to line up as though we were on one bike. Riding the Katy brings the youth out of us! Biking is good exercise and one gets to experience nature at its best.

We took our breaks at Claysville and Cedar Creek and enjoyed our usual banter about the beauty of nature. The squirrels and the deer were on the move which is always a delight to see wildlife. Back at Hartsburg we did our traditional HOOO HAAAA, and proceeded to Jose Jalapenos for a delicious lunch.

Our next ride will be Thursday, Nov. 14th. Meet at McBaine parking lot at 10am. Ride to Broadway Diner.