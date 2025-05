By: Rich Ward

The weather on Friday, May 9th was perfect for biking the Katy Trail. Those riding were Donovan, Bill, Charlie and Ginni. We had lunch at Meriweathers restaurant under the umbrella on a sunny day. We stopped at the Big Oak Tree that has been here for centuries. Back at the parking lot, Charlie had some of his famous Cherry Pie.

Next ride will be Thursday, May 15th. We will meet at Ashland city park at 10:30am.