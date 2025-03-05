By: Rich Ward

We rode on Friday, February 28th ride from Scott Blvd to Broadway Diner. The ride started at Scott Blvd the sun was shining and a beautiful day! Those riding were Ginni, Donovan, Charlie and Rich.

There was very little wind at this time but spring was in the air. There were walkers, joggers, bikers and the trail was in fair shape with some mud and rutted places from the rains and bike tires. We had a delicious lunch at the Broadway Diner and headed back to Scott Blvd. We were amazed the wind didn’t seem to bother us! Back at the parking lot we did our traditional HOOO HAAA!!

Next ride to be determined.