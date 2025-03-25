By: Rich Ward

Friday, March 21st was cloudy, windy and cool, perfect day for a bike ride! Those riding were Alvyne, Jim, Sharon, Charlie, Bill and Rich. We started at North Jefferson and rode to 13 mile marker. The trail was in fair to poor shape and had to stop at Wainwright because of trail repairs barricade!

At the end of ride North Jefferson we did our HOO HAAA and departed for the Airport and for a delicious lunch!

Our next ride is Thursday, March 27th. We will meet in Hartsburg parking lot at 10:30am and ride to the 7-mile mark. Lunch at José’s.