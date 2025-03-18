By: Rich Ward

Thursday, March 13th was a beautiful day for a ride on the Katy from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek. Those riding were Debbie, Mark, John, Alvyne, Bill, Sharon, Ginni, Jane, Allan, Jim and Rich. We started the ride at 10:30am to Cedar Creek and a lot of green shirts could be seen going down the trail toward Claysville for our first break.

After discussing new bikes and the weights of some of the newer bikes we started to Cedar Creek. We stopped at the information board for a brief rest and took pictures. At Cedar Creek we did our traditional one long bike scene and discussed a very important topic, where we’re going to eat when we returned.

Back in Hartsburg we did our traditional HOOO HAAAA! and proceeded to Woody’s for a delicious lunch.

Our next ride is Friday, March 21st. Meet at North Jefferson parking lot at 10:30am and ride to 7 mile mark. Lunch at the Airport.