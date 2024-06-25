By: Rich Ward

Friday, June 21st was a fantastic morning for a bike ride from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek and we beat the forecasted heat. Those riding were Susan, Alvyne, Mark, Jane, Donovan, Ed, Charlie, Sharon and Rich.

We started at 9:30 and the weather was perfect! We took our break at Claysville for pictures and socializing comparing bikes. At Cedar Creek we did our one bike imitation and took in the scenery.

In the parking lot, we did our famous (HOOO RAAA), then proceeded to Woody’s for a delicious lunch.

Our next ride will be on Thursday, June 27th. We will meet in McBaine parking lot at 9:30am and ride to Rochport, approx. 20 mile round trip.