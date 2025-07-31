By: Rich Ward

We started our ride on Friday, July 25th from North Jefferson at 9am to beat the heat to Claysville. Those riding were Susan, Barbara, Ron, Gail, Charlie, Jane, Mark, and Rich. Suprisingly, the shade of the trees and the early morning it was quite comfortable ride. The dark green leaves of the trees gave shade and the quiet when pedaling is hypnotic and relaxing.

Our first stop was Cedar Creek Bridge for our first break. We then headed to Claysville and enjoyed the view of the river and the canopy of green trees shading us on a hot day. At Claysville, we took more pictures and discussed the future of the Claysville store. On our return trip our group decided to pose at the information board. Biking can be fun while getting some valuable exercise. Back at North Jefferson we did our traditional HOOO HAAA!

We then departed for Jefferson City Airport Restaurant and the food was delicious and great service. Afterwards Charlie announced he had a Cherry Pie for us which was delicious then we headed home from a perfect day on the trail.