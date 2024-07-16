By: Rich Ward

Last Friday, July 12th was another beautiful day on the Katy trail. We rode from North Jefferson to the boat ramp near bridge to the info board overlooking the river. Those riding were Alvyne, Charlie, Donovan, Ginni and Rich. The canopy of green and the moving through the lush vegetation is relaxing and good for the soul.

At return to the parking lot we did our traditional HOOO HAAA! We then proceeded to the Airport Restaurant for a delicious lunch!!!

Our next ride is Friday, July 19th. We will meet at McBaine parking lot at 9:30am and ride to Broadway Diner. Approximately 19 mile round trip.