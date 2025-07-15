By: Rich Ward

Our ride on Thursday, July 10th through tree shaded trails was quite pleasant even with the humidity and forecasted heat. Those riding were Sharon, Jim, Ginni, Donovan, Charlie, Susan, Barbara, Randy and Rich. We started at North Jefferson at 9am to beat the heat! We stopped at the bridge for a quick rest and headed on to Claysville. At Claysville we met a Jefferson City police officer biking towards Jefferson City, who was very interesting to talk too. You meet very interesting people on the trail.

On the return trip, we took our break at the information board and performed best described a Yodel??? Back at North Jefferson we did our HOOO HAAAA!!! We had some of Charlie’s famous cherry pie, then to the Airport Restaurant.

Our next ride will be Thursday, July 17th. We meet in McBaine parking lot at 9:30am and ride to Broadway Diner, approximately 20 miles round trip.