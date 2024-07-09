By: Rich Ward

Friday, July 5th was another beautiful day after much rain in the area.

We took a ride about town. Those riding were Alvyne, Wyatt, Susan, Ginni, Bill1, Donovan, Debbie and Rich. We started at Ashland City Park, then rode to the Baptist Retirement Community, farms, and beautiful wooded scenery. There was very little road traffic, perfect!

We took three short breaks one being at the Southern Boone YMCA. Back at the City parking lot, we did our famous HOOO HAAAA, then to José Jalapeños for some delicious food.

Our next ride will be Friday July 12th. Meet at North Jefferson at 9:30am and ride to the 7 mile mark. Lunch at the Airport or Winery.