By: Rich Ward

Friday, January 17th was warm enough to venture out and ride the bikes!!!

Those riding were Sharon, Jim, Allan, Susan, Bill, Mark, Alvyne, Ginni and Rich. We met at Ashland City Park hoping it would warm up a little more for our ride.

As the number of riders showing up, “Cabin Fever is Here”!!!!! The weather was clear and cold! The ice that was on the road melted which made peddling much easier! We took our breaks at the Baptist retirement homes, Ashland Christian Church parking lot, the YMCA and then proceeded to the City Park.

It was cold and windy but we still enjoyed the ride!!!! We did our HOOOO HAAAA, and proceeded to Woody’s for a delicious lunch!!! No ride scheduled for this week due to the forecast cold weather.