By: Rich Ward

We rode from McBaine to Rocheport on Friday, August 8th. Those riding were Alvyne, Susan, Sharon, Jim, Jane, Mark, Bill, Donovan, Charlie, Ginni, and Rich. We started pedaling at 9:30am to beat the heat. With the cry of round them up and head them out we started to Rocheport and lunch.

The trail is mostly shaded which helped coming back when the temperatures near 100 degrees. We stopped for a break at the Cliff with the Indian markings and spotted a Bald Eagle at the very top sitting in a dead tree overlooking the river. Very magnificent looking bird!!!!

The only animal we saw was a large snake scurrying across the trail into the weeds. Katy trail and nature go together. Back at McBaine, we departed a little tired but enjoyed the day with mother nature.

Our next ride is Friday, August 15th. Meet in Hartsburg parking lot at 9:30am and decide what direction and where to eat.