By: Rich Ward

Thursday March 28th was another beautiful brisk spring morning to start our 14 mile ride. Those riding were Joan, Alvyne, Wyatt, Donovan, Bill1, Sharon, Ginni and Rich. We rode from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek.

One gets lost in the stillness of biking the trail and joins nature.

We took a break in Claysville; the information board overlooks a beautiful part of the river and we took pictures of Cedar Creek Bridge. Upon our return to Hartsburg, we did our traditional HOOO HAWWW! We then went to Woody’s for a delicious lunch!

Our next ride is Thursday, April 4th. Meet at Hinkson Creek Parking lot at 10:30am. Lunch at Broadway Diner. CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER THREAT.