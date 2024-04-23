By: Rich Ward

Friday, April 19th was another beautiful day for a spring ride enjoying the new greenery in the trees. Those riding were Sharon, Joan, Bill, Jim and Rich. We started North Jefferson and rode to Claysville.

The trail was in good shape which adds to the pleasurable exercise and fresh air of the outdoors. At the end of the ride we did our HOOO RAAA and proceeded to the airport restaurant for a delicious lunch.

Our next ride will be Thursday, April 25th. Meet in Hartsburg at 10:30am. We will ride to the 7-mile mark then have lunch at José Jalapeños.