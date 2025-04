By: Rich Ward

Wednesday, April 16th was a beautiful, sunny day for a bike ride. The trees were leafing out and the purple, blue and white wild flowers added to our enjoyment. We started at Hartsburg and headed west to the boat ramp, then turned around and biked to Claysville.

After a break, we rode back to Hartsburg for a total of 13.2 miles. Those riding were Charlie, Bill, Mike, Jim, Rich (kind of) and Sharon. We then had a delicious lunch at the Senior Center.