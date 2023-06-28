By: Rich Ward

“On Wednesday, June 14th, AFOS rode from McBiane to Rochporte. Those riding were Charlie, Bill, Donovan, Mark, Jane and Allan. We had breakfast/lunch at Meriwether’s restaurant. We rode through the tunnel and stopped at the Ole Burr Oak Tree. They sang Old Mcdonald’s riding through the tunnel, one of my favorite trail songs.

On Wednesday, June 21st, AFOS rode from Hartsburg to Cedar Creek. Those riding were Charlie, Alvyne, Jane, Mark, Bill, Sharon, Mike, Jim, John, Norm and Rich. It was a great day for a ride under a canopy of green. Joan’s term instead of tunnel of green. Thanks Joan! The trail was in good shape and there were quite a few bikers enjoying the day. We had fun taking the picture at Cedar Creek Bridge with the thought of all riding one bike. We had lunch at the Senior Center which was delicious as usual!!”

The next ride on Thursday 6/29/23 in Hartsburg is CANCELLED due to extreme heat warning.