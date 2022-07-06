Provided By: Rich Ward

Ride Thursday 6/30/22 Hinkson Creek to Broadway Diner. Those riding Ginny, Joan, Jim1 and Donovan. Acording to Jim1 – 12 mile total from Grindstone Nature Center to MKT.

Joan Says Hinkson Creek was very clear and they could see Gar, Bass and other assorted fish. To verify this one must ask her! Could be a fish story. Most of the ride was in the shade which was most welcome. At Broadway Diner they ordered Blueberry pancakes, which I was told they were delicious! Next ride: Friday 7/8/22 Hartsburg to Cedar Creek Meet Hartsburg parking lot 8:30 Lunch Jose Jalopena