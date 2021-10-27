Nineteen year old professional pickleball player Dylan Frazier from Ashland, Missouri won the APP Pro Tour Hilton Head Open on Saturday. The APP Tour is a USA Pickleball sanctioned professional tour with eighteen stops across the country. It was Dylan’s first professional gold medal in Men’s Doubles since starting on the pro tour in March 2021. Dylan and his partner, JW Johnson, also nineteen years old, from Delray Beach, Florida, went undefeated against some of the top ranked pickleball players in the world and are the youngest team ever to win pro men’s doubles.

