By: Tara Blue

The 9th annual Southern Boone Marching Classic brought over 2,200 visitors to town Saturday, Oct. 12th. Twenty-one marching bands from all over the Midwest competed in several events, including field, parade, drum line, and color guard.

Overall Grand Champion of the day, with the best combined parade and field score was School of the Osage. As the hosting school, Southern Boone performed as an exhibition performance and did not compete in the events.

Full results:

Parade Awards Middle School participation – South Callaway Middle School White Division Outstanding Music – Fordland White Division 4th Place – Linn White Division Outstanding Visual – Vienna White Division 3rd Place – Eugene White Division Outstanding Color Guard – Fordland White Division 2nd Place – Vienna White Division Outstanding Percussion- Fordland White Division 1st Place – Fordland … Gray Division Outstanding Music – South Callaway Gray Division 3rd Place – Belle Gray Division Outstanding Visual- South Callaway Gray Division Outstanding Color Guard – South Callaway Gray Division 2nd Place – Stover Gray Division Outstanding Percussion – Stover Gray Division 1st Place – South Callaway … Yellow Division Outstanding Music – Trenton Yellow Division 3rd Place – Fr. Tolton Yellow Division Outstanding Visual- Trenton Yellow Division Outstanding Color Guard – Fr. Tolton Yellow Division 2nd Place – Fatima Yellow Division Outstanding Percussion – Trenton Yellow Division 1st Place – Trenton … Black Division Outstanding Music – California Black Division 3rd Place – Centralia Black Division Outstanding Visual- Blair Oaks Black Division Outstanding Color Guard – Blair Oaks Black Division 2nd Place – Blair Oaks Black Division Outstanding Percussion – California Black Division 1st Place – California … Red Division Outstanding Music – School of the Osage Red Division Outstanding Visual- School of the Osage Red Division Outstanding Color Guard – School of the Osage Red Division Outstanding Percussion – School of the Osage Red Division 1st Place – School of the Osage Indoor Color Guard White Division 2nd place – South Callaway White Division 1st place – Eugene Yellow Division 2nd place – Bowling Green Yellow Division 1st place – Trenton Black Division 2nd place – Centralia Black Division 1st place – Blair Oaks Red Division 2nd place – School of the Osage Red Division 1st place – Warrenton Indoor Percussion White Division 1st place – South Callaway Yellow Division 3rd place- North Callaway Yellow Division 2nd place – Bowling Green Yellow Division 1st place – Trenton Black Division 1st place – Blair Oaks Red Division 2nd place – Warrenton Red Division 1st place – School of the Osage

Field Competition

White Division Outstanding Music- South Callaway