By: Andrew Golightly

The saying goes “nothing great will last forever.” And there’s truth that lies within that statement.

Case in point – the Southern Boone golf season ended October 27th at Eagle Knoll Golf Course. Several great things happened this season – new players joined the team, upperclassmen showed the underclassmen the ropes, scores improved, and, most importantly, the love for the game deepend. “I feel very privileged to have been afforded the opportunity to coach such an outstanding group of ladies, especially as a first-year coach at Southern Boone.” said Coach Golightly “I have coached boy’s high school golf teams, but I much prefer the uplifting spirit and camaraderie surrounding our lady Eagles.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal