By: ANthony Frazier

Lila Frazier was recently named All-State soprano for the second year in a row. Competitors not only have to compete in a multi-round live audition but must also be able to sight-read and perform new music. “All-State Choir selections are extremely competitive,” said the school’s Choir Director Justin Nabors. “There is only one classification, so small schools compete against the very largest across the State. Lila beat out nearly 100 other sopranos to earn one of four spots from our District. To achieve this status twice in a row is exceptionally rare.” Lily Frazier, an alto, won All-District honors for the second year in a row. The All-State Choir will perform January 28 at Tan-Tar-A.