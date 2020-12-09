Josh Pridemore, a Southern Boone senior, earned a spot on the 2020 Academic All State Soccer Team. Pridemore is one of 37 players from around Missouri who were named to the team. According to the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, “The Missouri Soccer Academic Team is a highly select group of seniors from all four classes who have excelled both on the field and in the classroom during their high school careers. Nominees are first screened for soccer excellence based on information provided by their coach of their playing success and other contributions to the team. Players that meet the criteria for soccer excellence are then evaluated academically using a combination of their GPA and ACT score. Players must also participate in more than two additional extra-curricular activities in order to be considered. The top players on this objective ranking are placed on the Academic Team.”