Provided By: Coach Ron Smith

While many may have heard or read of the successes of other Southern Boone high school teams, many have not heard of the successes of the Southern Boone High School Girls and Boys Cross Country team. It has been quite the year for the Southern Boone Cross Country Team. After coming off of a 2nd place finish in state for the Girls Cross Country team and a 2nd place finish in state for Connor Burns for the 2020 season, expectations were high for the team of young and enthusiastic runners. As the season progressed, the boys and the girls XC team made some tremendous improvements in their running times. Both the Girls and the Boys XC team were successful in driving down their times throughout the season. All runners worked hard to increase their endurance and reduce their times. “The results of last year really motivated the team, but more than anything the team really motivated and drove one another to some fantastic results during the season. The hard work showed as the Girls team consistently placed in the top teams at most meets and the boys continued to get faster each race. Connor Burns led the boys team this season and had one of the fastest times run by a High School athlete from Missouri by running a 5K in 14:56 at the Chili Pepper Challenge in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

