The Whitfield Warriors (8-7) entered Friday’s Class 1 state championship match riding a wave of momentum and seeking their eighth state title. Southern Boone entered the match with an undefeated season on the line and seeking their first state final victory in program history. Neither team had been tested in recent games, with Whitfield outscoring opponents 32-4 in their last five matches. The Eagles had shut out its last eight opponents while scoring 24 goals in its last five contests.

The match would have typically taken place at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, but COVID restrictions in the St. Louis area resulted in all state title games being played at the Lake Country Soccer Complex in Springfield. Before the game even began, Southern Boone fans gave their team an advantage by packing the stands and outnumbering the Whitfield spectators by at least five-to-one. The Eagles also had the luxury of having all three varsity goalkeepers on the roster available for the first time in weeks. Keeper Aidan Bukowsky was named the starter for the championship match and played all 80 minutes between the pipes. Coach Vandelicht liked the mindset that his squad entered the game with. “We felt prepared and knew we would have a shot if we played our game. We respected how good they were. We had prepared all week, so the idea was to keep it light and not overthink things,” the coach stated.

