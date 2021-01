6th grade girls basketball undefeated in the Optimist league going 9-0.

Bottom row: Abby Haskamp, Jayla Short, Elaina Beckmann.

Middle row: Coach Jordan Chavis, Julia Volkert, Courtney Hargis, Laken Glascock, Hannah Cox, Drew Wren.

Back row: Caitlin Campbell, Coach Sierra Michaelis.