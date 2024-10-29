The Missouri High School Golf Coaches Association is pleased to recognize the following student-athletes as 2024 MHSGCA Academic All-State recipients: Courtney Hargis, Adelyn Golightly, Harper Hanrahan, Erissa Robertson, Josephine Lambiotte, Breckyn Shewmake.

Hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence are required to attain a high level of success as both a student and athlete. These recipients embody these characteristics and are truly deserving of this recognition.

The qualification criteria and nomination information is provided to all Missouri high school coaches, and recognition as Academic All-State is dependent on coach nomination and verification. Nomination deadline for Girls Golf is January 1st, 2025.

Academic All-State Qualification Criteria: