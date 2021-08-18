By: Todd Pridemore

Last week, 26 Southern Boone boys officially began practice for the 2021 high school soccer season. This year’s team has big shoes to fill, as last season’s squad won 20 games – losing none – and claimed the first state championship in program history. That championship team included 15 seniors who have graduated, five of which received all-state honors. But the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Coach Wade Vandelicht as he enters his second season as Head Coach. Three seniors are back this season, led by Gavin Blackburn and Jack McCluskey – both of which were all-district performers in 2020. “Those two seniors this year are going to be big for us,” states Vandelicht. “Not only skillswise on the field, but for leadership roles as well. Gavin and Jack are two of the best at focusing on the success as a team rather than individual goals.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal