MDC reports 14,896 deer harvested during antlerless portion Archery season continues through Jan. 15. Alternative methods portion runs Dec. 25 – Jan. 4. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,896 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 4-12. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 467 deer harvested, Pike with 376, and Morgan with 354. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,620. The antlerless portion was extended from three days to nine days this year.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal