There’s a new reason to smile in downtown Ashland — Yummy’s Donut officially opened its doors at 109 E. Broadway, bringing fresh, made-from-scratch, affordable treats and a warm, family-owned touch to the heart of the community.

The shop is the latest venture from owners Kim Hour and family, who celebrated their grand opening on July 4th. Though new to Ashland, the Hours are no strangers to the donut business. After moving from Texas to Missouri in 2017, they opened their first Yummy’s Donut location in Boonville, operating there until 2022. Their Columbia store launched in March 2022, and now, Ashland is the next sweet stop in their journey.

“We’ve been watching the Southern Boone area grow, and we knew it was the perfect place to bring our business,” said Kim Hour. “The community development here really stood out to us, and we wanted to be part of it.”

Donuts at Yummy’s are a labor of love — and early mornings. The Hour family begins their day as early as midnight to prepare their donuts from scratch, ensuring every batch is as fresh as it is flavorful.

“Donuts are our passion,” Hour said. “Being able to share that passion and see the community enjoy what we make makes all the effort worthwhile.”

With a reputation already established in Mid-Missouri, Yummy’s Donut is expected to become a go-to morning stop in Ashland. Whether you’re grabbing a box to share or just stopping in for a quick bite, visitors are met with friendly faces, irresistible aromas, and the unmistakable taste of quality.

Yummy’s Donut is now open and welcoming customers from Tuesday-Sunday from 6am to 12pm or when sold out. Stop by and see why this family-run shop is quickly becoming Ashland’s newest favorite treat.

Stop in at: 109 E. Broadway, Ashland or find them on Facebook as Yummy’s Donut Ashland MO.