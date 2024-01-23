If the chilly winter weather has you craving hearty comfort food, this week’s business has just what you’re looking for. Bridget Canaday and Rachel Pounds at Word of Mouth Catering & Carryout are ready to serve you delicious food that takes you right back to grandma’s kitchen. They want their customers to experience their values of generosity, friendship, and love through every bite.

Bridget founded the company in 2004 to extend her connection to others.

“I was a stay-at-home mom, and when my youngest, Haley, was going into kindergarten, she asked, ‘Mom, when I go to school, what are you going to do all day?’ I didn’t quite know the answer. I had been cooking for friends, family, and church socials and was asked to prepare food for a friend in her home. Her neighbor attended the dinner and asked me to cater a board meeting at his place of work. One thing led to another, and soon, Word Of Mouth was born! With the support of my wonderful husband, Brian, our children, and many dear friends, I have had the privilege of serving customers fresh and unique meals since 2004. I dreamt of taking the business to the next level for a few years. When Rachel Pounds became part of our lives, I knew she was the perfect answer to that dream! I am so blessed to have new energy and opportunities to share my passion for cooking and love of serving others.”

Rachel was born and raised in the New Haven/Washington area and shares a passion for hospitality.

“I attended The University of Missouri (MIZ-ZOU!) where I graduated in 2014 with a degree in Hospitality Management with an emphasis in Conference and Events. I worked at the country club back home for another two years and my hospitality passion grew. I loved getting to know the members and planning events for them. Soon after college, I met my husband Austin through mutual friends. We have been married since 2018 and have two beautiful children, Arlie & Kasey (plus our fur baby Ted). We are so blessed and love raising our family in this wonderful community. Joining Bridget in the family business has been a great adventure. There is never a dull moment. We clicked from the start and are both ready to see where the business will grow!”

With strong relationships throughout Southern Boone, Rachel and Bridget say they are grateful for the friendships they’ve created with their customers over the years. Whether they cater your event, or you pick up food from their store, they guarantee their meals are 100% fresh, generously portioned, and made with love. Check out their Facebook page for weekly carryout specials and visit their website at wordofmouthcateringandcarryout.com to view the full catering menu.

Visit them at 503 E. Broadway in Ashland.

Call or text: 573-657-5211

Email: cravingwordofmouth@gmail.com