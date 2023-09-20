By: Tara Blue

A new business is kicking off in Ashland, and it’s sure to be a hit. Legion Martial Arts officially opened on Monday, September 18th and owners Dillon and Heather Trautman are excited to bring their skills to town. The two met over ten years ago through taekwondo and now they want to share their love for the sport with our community. Although their business is new, the Trautmans are familiar with Southern Boone.

Dillon has worked as a physical therapist assistant at Peak Sport and Spine for the past three years and has “grown to love the Ashland area and the community.” He started taekwondo back in 2004 and fell in love with the sport. Dillon is a fourth-degree black belt, six-time world champion, and a certified instructor through the American Taekwondo Association (ATA). Dillon has been a chief instructor working in Jefferson City for the past ten years but is excited to open his own location in town. Heather is a first-degree black belt and world champion. She also has experience teaching in Jefferson City where they currently reside, and they are looking to move to the Ashland area soon.

The Trautmans share a four-year-old son Dakota who is excited to start learning taekwondo with his parents. They chose to bring their business to Ashland because they see “great opportunity with the growth happening in Ashland” and they want to share their love and passion of martial arts to help teach important life skills in shaping future generations.

Legion Martial Arts will host classes at the American Legion Hall at 123 E. Broadway in Ashland. They offer programs for all ages: “Tiny Tigers” (ages 4-6), Karate for Kids (ages 6-12), and Teens and Adults (ages 13+). Students will have the opportunity to participate year-round in district, regional, and nation-wide ATA tournaments. According to their website, “students of all ages learn respect, honor, integrity, courtesy, goal-setting, and other important leadership life skills. Students also learn important safety and self-defense skills while staying fit and having fun.”

They invite everyone to try a first class for free and see if martial arts are for you!

For more information:

Call 573-616-7777

Visit their website legionma.com

Find them on facebook

Email them at LegionMAashland@gmail.com