By: Tara Blue

She might as well have an “S” on her chest because this week’s business owner does it all. Go-getter Izzy Smith is working to build up Southern Boone in all ways possible. Along with being a real estate professional who has extensive knowledge of the local community, Izzy is also President of the Ashland Betterment Coalition and a board member the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce. Izzy puts the work in for not just her customers but for the community as a whole.

After graduating from Missouri State University, Izzy came back to her hometown of Ashland and opened her RE/MAX Boone Realty office at 307 E. Broadway. As a third-generation native born and raised in Southern Boone, Izzy says she is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community which has given her so much.

“I am not just in the real estate buying and selling business, but I’m also here to be a community resource with the wealth of knowledge I host of the area. I work with buyers and sellers in all aspects of real estate including residential, land and commercial sales. I believe real estate is more than just bricks and mortar; it’s a cornerstone of our lives, where memories are made and dreams are realized. I am committed to helping you foster a sense of belonging in Southern Boone and I will work tirelessly to make your real estate dreams a reality.”

If you’re looking to buy in the Southern Boone or surrounding area, Izzy’s expertise will guide you every step of the way. She vows to go above and beyond to ensure that every transaction is seamless, from the initial consultation to the closing table. Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence means that you can trust her to handle every aspect of your real estate needs with professionalism and precision.

You will find Izzy (and her signs) all around town as she is passionate about supporting local businesses and happenings around the area. With a strong work ethic and a deep love for the area she calls home, Izzy is your trusted partner in navigating the local real estate market.

Cell: 573-825-4163 Direct: 573-876-2873

Email: izzy@izzysmithhomes.com

Stop in: 307 E Broadway, Ashland, MO 65010

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/izzysmithhomes

Website: izzysmithhomes.boonerealty.com

This article is sponsored by the

Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce