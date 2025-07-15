Located at 101 Redtail Dr in Ashland, Missouri, Ashland Chiropractic & Wellness is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Southern Boone’s health and wellness community. Led by James Zielinski DC, a chiropractor with nearly two decades of experience and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, the clinic offers a fresh approach to chiropractic care that prioritizes personal goals and flexibility.

Dr. Zielinski, who took over the established Hoyle Chiropractic practice in January 2024, brings a unique background that includes military service, rugby (and a few injuries), and years of experience as a chiropractic patient himself. “Chiropractic care changed my life,” he shares. “Now, I want to offer the same relief to others in the way I always wanted to be treated.”

Specializing in Gonstead Chiropractic care, a precise and respected method of spinal adjustment, Dr. Zielinski treats patients of all ages—expectant mothers, infants, athletes, busy parents, and seniors. “I’ll make recommendations, but ultimately, I’m here to serve your goals,” he says, emphasizing that there are care plans, but no mandatory long-term plans or high pressure sales tactics.

What sets Ashland Chiropractic & Wellness apart is its holistic, integrative approach. The clinic offers in-house massage therapy through Serenity Holistic Healing with Marie Rosario, nutrition counseling (still provided part-time by the Hoyles), and quarterly breast thermography clinics through Bras LLC., a proactive option for early breast cancer detection. Physiotherapy is provided for patients with chronic issues, helping them reduce reliance on temporary treatments.

Dr. Zielinski is deeply invested in the local community. He lives in Guthrie, stays active at the local YMCA, serves on the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce board, and is a proud member of the Hartsburg American Legion. He is also the President of the state Chiropractic Association. His front office manager, Liesel, adds to the clinic’s warm atmosphere, bringing her own local ties and the energy of a mother of three.

When asked why he chose Southern Boone for his practice, Dr. Zielinski says, “the area has that great small-town feel, and it’s growing. It’s the kind of place where people are friendly, local, and look out for one another. That’s the kind of place I want to work and serve.”

He also gives a shout-out to The Callaway Bank for their support in assisting his small, local business start-up.

Outside the clinic, you might find Dr. Zielinski fishing, hunting, gardening, or restoring his old farmhouse.

Ashland Chiropractic & Wellness isn’t just about spinal care—it’s a reflection of Dr. Zielinski’s journey and his commitment to providing Southern Boone residents with the best care possible. Whether you’re new to chiropractic or looking for a different approach, Dr. Zielinski and his team are ready to help.

Stop by 101 Redtail Dr, Ste A, Ashland, MO, or call 573-657-2500 to schedule your appointment today!

Sponsored by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce